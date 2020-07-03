JUST IN
Covid-19: IIT Kanpur develops virtual classroom system 'Mobile Masterjee'

Reliance launches JioMeet to take on Zoom, can support up to 100 members

Other highlights include easy sign up with either mobile number or email ID, meeting in HD audio and video quality

IANS  |  New Delhi 

JioMeet offers unlimited meetings per day and each meeting can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours

Amid growing calls for 'Made in India' digital tools, Reliance Jio has launched a free video-conferencing application called JioMeet, taking on US-based Zoom platform.

According to the JioMeet description on Google Play Store, the application can be used for 1:1 video calls and hosting meetings with up to 100 participants with enterprise-grade host controls.

Other highlights include easy sign up with either mobile number or email ID, meeting in HD audio and video quality.

 



The application can be used for creating instant meetings to chat with friends and also to schedule a meeting in advance and share meeting details with invitees.

JioMeet offers unlimited meetings per day and each meeting can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours.

The application can be used on Android, Windows, iOS, Mac, SIP/H.323 systems.

JioMeet has already been downloaded for over 10,000 times from Google Play Store.

Each meeting is password protected and the host can enable a "Waiting Room" to ensure no participant joins without permission, JioMeet said.

 
First Published: Fri, July 03 2020. 08:09 IST

