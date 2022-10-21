JUST IN
RIL Q2 results: Consolidated net profit flat at Rs 13,656 crore

The profit fell 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter

Reliance Industries | Q2 results | Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries
The group's retail and telecom businesses saved the day with bumper earnings

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a flattish net profit for the September quarter after a newly introduced windfall profit tax dented mainstay oil earnings.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated profit of Rs 13,656 crore during July-September - the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year - compared to Rs 13,680 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The profit fell 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The group's retail and telecom businesses saved the day with bumper earnings.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 19:55 IST

