RIL Q2 results: Consolidated net profit flat at Rs 13,656 crore

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Ltd on Friday reported a flattish net profit for the September quarter after a newly introduced windfall profit tax dented mainstay oil earnings.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated profit of Rs 13,656 crore during July-September - the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year - compared to Rs 13,680 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The profit fell 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The group's retail and telecom businesses saved the day with bumper earnings.





ALSO READ: Reliance Jio Q2 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 4,518 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)