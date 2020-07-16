Reliance's 20% stake sale to Saudi Aramco stalled over valuation: Report

-
Talks about selling a 20 per cent stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Aramco have stalled over the valuation, four sources familiar with the matter said, as the energy market has been hit by Covid-19.
Aramco wants India's Reliance to review its price for the oil-to-chemical business as the global valuation of oil assets has tumbled due to falling demand for crude, one source said.
A second source said Aramco wanted to "revisit" the valuation.
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Wednesday a deal had been delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances in the energy market and the Covid-19 situation".
