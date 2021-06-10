Reliance says FCCU unit at Jamnagar refinery shut, exports may be delayed

India's private refiner Reliance Industry said on Wednesday a secondary unit at its export-focussed refinery in the western state of Gujarat has been shut since June 6, which may delay the shipment of some product cargoes.

The refinery, which has the capacity to process 704,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd), is part of the world's biggest refining complex in the city of Jamnagar in Gujarat state.

Reliance, which operates the refining complex, did not give a reason for the "emergency shutdown" of the refinery's fluidized catalytic cracking unit (FCCU).

"The FCCU unit is being repaired on top priority and is expected to be restarted expeditiously," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"Consequently, some product shipments may get delayed and we are working to minimize the impact on our customers," it said.

A source familiar with the matter said that the unit will be fixed in a week's time.

The refining complex in Jamnagar has two refineries. The 704,000 bpd export-focussed plant is adjacent to the 330,000 bpd refinery that mostly sell products in the local market.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)