Renault bets on new launches for an India turnaround, but is it enough?

In 2018, Renault India registered a 26.8 per cent fall in sales in a market that grew by 8.4 per cent, according to a January 2019 Groupe Renault release. In most other markets it posted stable to strong growth: In Russia and Brazil, it logged 12-13 per cent growth, while in Europe it was around 1 per cent.

Despite the success of its compact SUV Duster, Renault India’s revenue during the year fell 10.59 per cent to Rs 6,904.3 crore against Rs 7,722.1 crore in the year-ago fiscal, according to media reports. India, evidently, has been a big disappointment for the company. Given ...