ReNew looks at optimising cost, shifts 20 employees to partner KPMG India

India’s largest renewable energy company ReNew Power is looking at optimising cost by shifting some employees to its outsourcing partner KPMG India.

The company, in an emailed reply, said only 20 employees from the accounts department have been shifted to its outsourcing partner for “process optimisation”. ReNew currently holds the largest portfolio of wind and solar power capacity of 5,600 Mw in the country. “Only about 20 employees from one vertical in the accounts department are moving to our outsourcing partner and this move was part of a process optimisation ...