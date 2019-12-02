JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Rejig of Oyo brass: Aditya Ghosh joins board, Rohit Kapoor becomes CEO

Arbitration over Tata Motors' claims relating to Singur dispute to continue
Business Standard

Replacement demand boosts wire & cable makers' profits in Apr-Sep of FY20

To lure customers, companies in the sector have started focusing on customised services to provide complete electrical solutions

Dilip Kumar Jha  |  Mumbai 

Wire and cable manufacturers have reported strong growth in their profit for the first half of the financial year ended September 2019 (H1) due to a strategic change in their product mix and a complete diversion in focus to replacement markets.

Polycab India, which recently listed its shares on stock exchanges after a successful initial public offering (IPO), reported 97 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 326.34 crore in H1 as compared to Rs 166 crore for the same period last year. Similarly, Finolex Cables reported an 18 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 223.79 crore in H1 as against ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 20:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU