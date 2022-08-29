RIL to invest Rs 75k cr in petrochemicals, textile business: Mukesh Ambani

-
-
Reliance Industries Ltd will invest Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years to expand petrochemical capacity, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.
Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, he said the investments will be in setting up a PTA plant, expanding polyester capacity, tripling capacity of vinyl chain and a chemical unit in UAE.
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 15:23 IST