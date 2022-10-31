JUST IN
Near-term margin hangover may put a lid on United Spirits' upside
Business Standard

Share pledge by promoters of commodity firms increase after pandemic

Data collated by BS Research Bureau shows Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta have topped the list of companies where the promoters' pledged stake is the highest as of June-end

Topics
Share pledging | Pledging of shares | Companies

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

In the case of Vedanta, the promoter entities have pledged their entire stake to raise funds
In the case of Vedanta, the promoter entities have pledged their entire stake to raise funds

While a large number of top-rated Indian companies are managing stress well, some are grappling with liquidity stress. This is because more than half of the shares held by the promoters, especially in the metals and mining sectors, were pledged in the June quarter with the lenders, an analysis by India Ratings shows.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 06:15 IST

