JUST IN
15% of dietary supplements of substandard quality, says FSSAI survey
Cummins India to start production of fuel-agnostic engines this year
Tata Power Renewables Ltd to set up 3 MW solar plant in Maharashtra
Sun Pharmaceuticals launches drug for advanced breast cancer patients
Aiming for AUM of Rs 1 trn in four years, says Piramal Finance MD
Greaves Mobility to start a new focus on over Rs 1 lakh electric scooters
WorkIndia raises $12 mn from founding family of Nintendo, others
What youngsters want from India Inc: Freedom to explore, and space to fail
BYD unveils luxury BYD Seal, ATTO 3 limited edition at Auto Expo 2023
Etrio Automobiles ties up with Turno to deploy 1,000 e-3-wheelers pan-India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
15% of dietary supplements of substandard quality, says FSSAI survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RITES inks pact with IIT-Kanpur for opportunities in sustainability sector

RITES has entered into a pact with IIT-Kanpur for exploring opportunities in the areas of sustainability and carbon-related works like carbon neutrality in sectors such as steel and power

Topics
Rites Ltd | IIT Kanpur

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: Official website https://ritesltd.com)
(Photo: Official website https://ritesltd.com)

Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd has entered into a pact with IIT-Kanpur for exploring opportunities in the areas of sustainability and carbon-related works like carbon neutrality in sectors such as steel and power.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also includes research and development-related works on air quality sensors to address air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and solid waste management.

"Our MoU with IIT-Kanpur will pave the way for the future as we move towards carving a niche in the areas of sustainability for various sectors," RITES Chief Strategy Officer Manobendra Ghoshal was quoted as having said in a statement.

Through this partnership, IIT-Kanpur and RITES will undertake various projects that will mutually align the sustainability objectives, A R Harish, Dean of Research and Development, IIT-Kanpur, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rites Ltd

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 19:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.