Tata Power Renewables Ltd to set up 3 MW solar plant in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Sectors, states' efforts needed to get 500 GW renewable capacity: Khuba
Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt
NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul
Samsung shifting from fossil fuels for 100% clean energy operations by 2050
SJVN eyeing to develop 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in Punjab
-
Tata Power Renewables Limited (TPREL) on Wednesday said it will set up a 3.125 MW solar plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra.
The plant is expected to generate about 7.5 million units (MU) of clean energy annually and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. The project will be commissioned by October 2023.
The power generated will be supplied to a residential society in Mumbai, it said.
"We announce partnership with Vivarea Condominium, Mumbai to provide clean power for residential purposes through our captive solar plant," Shivram Bikkina, Chief - Rooftop, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 19:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU