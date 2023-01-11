JUST IN
Tata Power Renewables Ltd to set up 3 MW solar plant in Maharashtra

Tata Power Renewables Limited (TPREL) on Wednesday said it will set up a 3.125 MW solar plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra

Topics
Tata Power | renewable energy | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Power Renewables Limited (TPREL) on Wednesday said it will set up a 3.125 MW solar plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra.

The plant is expected to generate about 7.5 million units (MU) of clean energy annually and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. The project will be commissioned by October 2023.

The power generated will be supplied to a residential society in Mumbai, it said.

"We announce partnership with Vivarea Condominium, Mumbai to provide clean power for residential purposes through our captive solar plant," Shivram Bikkina, Chief - Rooftop, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 19:05 IST

