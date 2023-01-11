Tata Power Renewables Ltd to set up 3 MW solar plant in Maharashtra

Renewables Limited (TPREL) on Wednesday said it will set up a 3.125 MW solar plant at Himayatnagar in .

The plant is expected to generate about 7.5 million units (MU) of clean energy annually and offset 6.15 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. The project will be commissioned by October 2023.

The power generated will be supplied to a residential society in Mumbai, it said.

"We announce partnership with Vivarea Condominium, Mumbai to provide clean power for residential purposes through our captive solar plant," Shivram Bikkina, Chief - Rooftop, Limited.

