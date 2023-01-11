Sun Pharmaceuticals launches drug for advanced breast cancer patients

Sun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday launched a novel anti-cancer drug Palbociclib under the brand name of Palenotm for patients with advanced .

The company said the generic drug will be available in 75, 100, 125 mgs.

Kirti Ganorkar, chief executive of Sun Pharma's domestic business, said the new drug will be priced at an affordable rate but did not disclose the same. Palenotm will address the treatment needs of several advanced patients.

The company will also introduce a patient assistance programme that will improve patient compliance and accessibility, Ganorkar added.

Palbociclib, which is a generic medicine, is approved by the USFDA, EMA and CDSCO in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor, negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancers.

affects around 0.21 million women every year. Among the total patients, around 50 per cent are hormone receptor positive, the major subtype in breast cancer.

