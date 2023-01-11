JUST IN
Business Standard

Sun Pharmaceuticals launches drug for advanced breast cancer patients

Sun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday launched a novel anti-cancer drug Palbociclib under the brand name of Palenotm for patients with advanced breast cancer.

Topics
Sun Pharma | breast cancer | Pharmaceutical companies

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Fighting breast cancer with AI-powered mobile, non-invasive solutions
Representative image

The company said the generic drug will be available in 75, 100, 125 mgs.

Kirti Ganorkar, chief executive of Sun Pharma's domestic business, said the new drug will be priced at an affordable rate but did not disclose the same. Palenotm will address the treatment needs of several advanced breast cancer patients.

The company will also introduce a patient assistance programme that will improve patient compliance and accessibility, Ganorkar added.

Palbociclib, which is a generic medicine, is approved by the USFDA, EMA and CDSCO in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor, negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancers.

Breast cancer affects around 0.21 million women every year. Among the total patients, around 50 per cent are hormone receptor positive, the major subtype in breast cancer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 19:05 IST

