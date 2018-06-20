Road widens for used bikes as brands eye growth in unorganised segment

The pre-owned two-wheeler market appears to be getting a lift. Following the footsteps of Royal Enfield, luxury bike manufacturer Ducati, too, is considering entering the used two-wheeler market.

The company, which is a strong player in the segment in markets like Japan, the US and the UK, is yet to formalise its debut strategy. But the fact that it is looking at an alternative business model reflects the growth that the segment offers in India. “The used two-wheeler segment is a growing business worldwide. Look at Japan, which is one of the biggest markets for used vehicles. ...