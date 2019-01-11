Robust revenue growth, increase in guidance make Infosys a bullish bet

India’s largest software services companies Infosys and TCS had similar third quarter results — strong revenue growth but weak profitability. However, what could lead investors to fancy Infosys as compared to its larger peer are robust revenue growth and increase in FY19 top line guidance to 8.5-9 per cent from 6-8 per cent earlier.

Some of this bullishness is captured in the pre-market trades, with Infosys ADR trading at $10.2, up 3.24 per cent up on the New York Stock Exchange, while TCS stock was down 2.5 per cent on the BSE. The divergent stock trajectory ...