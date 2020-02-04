Roopa Kudva retires from Infosys board as an independent director

-
ALSO READ
Infosys tumbles 16% as whistleblowers accuse of unethical practices
Infosys panel may summon CEO, CFO & finance team over whistleblower charges
Infosys bounces back 6% from day's low on heavy volumes
Infosys turmoil: Employees worry its focus on values is fading
Infosys climbs around 2%; all eyes on December quarter results
-
Roopa Kudva has retired from the board of Infosys as an independent director after the completion of her tenure. She was appointed on the IT firm's board on February 4, 2015 for five years, which ended on February 3, 2020.
"Consequent to her retirement, the composition of the board and its committees continue to be in compliance with the requirements of applicable laws," the company said in an exchange filing.
Kudva, who is the currently working as the managing director of Omidyar Network India, had come under attack from Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy for alleged corporate governance lapses in 2017.
With the retirement of Kudva, the board strength of Infosys now stands at eight, led by non-executive chairman, Nandan Nilekani.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU