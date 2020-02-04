JUST IN
Roopa Kudva retires from Infosys board as an independent director

She was appointed on the IT firm's board on February 4, 2015 for five years

BS Reporter/Debasis  |  Bengaluru 

Infosys
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Infosys is pictured inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru | Photo: Reuters

Roopa Kudva has retired from the board of Infosys as an independent director after the completion of her tenure. She was appointed on the IT firm's board on February 4, 2015 for five years, which ended on February 3, 2020.

"Consequent to her retirement, the composition of the board and its committees continue to be in compliance with the requirements of applicable laws," the company said in an exchange filing.

Kudva, who is the currently working as the managing director of Omidyar Network India, had come under attack from Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy for alleged corporate governance lapses in 2017.

With the retirement of Kudva, the board strength of Infosys now stands at eight, led by non-executive chairman, Nandan Nilekani.
First Published: Tue, February 04 2020. 20:26 IST

