Royal Enfield focusing on riding gear, apparels, makes a fashion statement

At the recent launch of its limited-edition Classic 500 Pegasus motorcyles, Royal Enfield saw interest among people for not only its new product, but also the accompanying merchandise. The assortment including riding gear and apparels, pointed to an aggressive strategy pursued by the brand.

This is that Royal Enfield is a way of life and not just a popular motorcycle brand in India. By focusing on apparels, protective gear, jackets, shoes, belts and the like, Royal Enfield is now expanding its circle of influence in a bid to improve stickiness. In that, Royal Enfield, made by Eicher ...