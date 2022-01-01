JUST IN
Royal Enfield posts 7% rise in wholesales at 73,739 units in December

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on Saturday reported a 7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 73,739 units in December.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on Saturday reported a 7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 73,739 units in December.

The company had reported sales of 68,995 units in the same month of 2020.

Domestic sales last month stood at 65,187 units, marginally lower than 65,492 units in December 2020.

Last month, exports rose to 8,552 units from 3,503 units in December 2020.

First Published: Sat, January 01 2022. 19:12 IST

