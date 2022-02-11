Ruchi Soya likely to launch Rs 4,300-cr public issue in last week of Feb

Edible oil firm Ruchi Soya, which is owned by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda, is likely to hit the capital market with its follow-on public offer (FPO) in the last week of this month to raise up to Rs 4,300 crore, sources said.

In August last year, the company had received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to launch the FPO. It had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in June 2021.

The company is coming out with a public issue to meet the Sebi norm of minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent in a listed entity.

The company is in the final stages of launching its FPO in the last week of February 2022 to increase the company's public float, according to market sources.

As per the DRHP, will utilise the entire issue proceeds for furthering the company's business by repayment of certain outstanding loans, meeting its incremental working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

In 2019, Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya, which is listed on the stock exchanges, through an insolvency process for Rs 4,350 crore.

The promoters currently have nearly 99 per cent stake. The company needs to dilute a minimum 9 per cent stake in this round of the FPO.

As per the Sebi rules, the company needs to bring down promoters' stake to achieve the minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent. It has around 3 years to pare promoters' stake to 75 per cent.

primarily operates in the business of processing oilseeds, refining crude edible oil for use as cooking oil, manufacturing soya products, and value-added products.

The company has an integrated value chain in palm and soya segments having a farm to fork business model. It has brands such as Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Gold and Nutrela.

