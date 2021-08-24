Govt eases norms for import of 1.2 million tonne GM soya cake

-
ALSO READ
In a first, India to import 1.2 mn tonne GM soyameal after govt clears air
Centre set to allow import of GM soymeal to check rising feed prices
BS READS: India, Pakistan and the story of lost trading potential
Global food import costs to surge 12% to record this year - FAO
Ahead of kharif sowing season, govt allows free import of 3 types of pulses
-
The government on Tuesday relaxed norms for import of 12 lakh tonne of genetically modified crushed and de-oiled soya cake, used as livestock feed.
The commerce ministry said the move will benefit farmers, poultry farmers and fishermen in a big way.
"Import Policy... has now been relaxed to allow imports of 12 lakh metric tonne of crushed and de-oiled GM soya cake (only non living organism)....from Nhava Sheva port and LCS Petrapole, till 31st October, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it said.
The relaxation comes after clarification and prior permission from the environment ministry that since soya de-oiled and crushed (DOC) cake does not contain any living modified organism, it has no objection to such imports.
Further, in order to ensure the import quantity of 12 lakh tonne is not breached, strict monitoring will be carried out by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) through the customs authorities at respective ports, the commerce ministry said.
The imports are necessary as skyrocketing prices of soyameal have made the livestock feed costlier, affecting farmers associated with the poultry, dairy and aqua industry.
Soyameal is a protein-rich solid leftover after extracting oil from soyabean seed, the new crop of which is expected to arrive from October.
According to the agriculture ministry's fourth advance estimate, soyabean production is pegged to be higher at 12.89 million tonne for the 2020-21 crop year (July-June) as against 11.22 million tonne in the previous year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU