Rupa & Co net profit rises 34% at Rs 58.3 crore in December quarter

Net profit of hosiery firm Rupa and Company increased 34 per cent at Rs 58.3 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 43.4 crore in the same period the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday.
Revenues of the company increased 25 per cent during the quarter at Rs 433.2 crore as compared to Rs 345.6 crore in the similar previous period.
EBITDA margins during the quarter increased 26 per cent at Rs 81 crore, the statement added.
Commenting upon the results, CEO of the company Dinesh Lodha was quoted as saying "we continue to build upon the momentum in our growth trajectory. There is a robust demand for the company's products in the market".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
