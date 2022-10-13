JUST IN
WeWork India makes its first investment in Bengaluru-based Zoapi
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $13 bn in mobility software development
Veranda Learning unit to acquire JK Shah Classes for Rs 337.82 cr
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Hyderabad; DGCA orders probe
Hindustan Unilever cuts prices of soaps, detergents after 2 years of hikes
Retailers likely to see strong revenue performance in July-Sept quarter
RBI says regulated bodies can't get fresh ratings from Brickwork Ratings
Wipro's secret of reducing attrition: Quarterly promotions, salary hikes
Zoho Corporation's business operating system grows 150% in last two years
Disapprove moonlighting, but issue not a big problem in company: HCL Tech
You are here: Home » Companies » News
WeWork India makes its first investment in Bengaluru-based Zoapi
Business Standard

S&P Global withdraws rating of Adani Transmission at firm's request

S&P Global Ratings withdrew its rating for Adani Transmission Ltd., ending an assessment of barely investment grade at the company's request

Topics
S&P global Ratings | Adani Transmission | S&P

Alex Gabriel Simon | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

S&P Global Ratings withdrew its rating for Adani Transmission Ltd., ending an assessment of barely investment grade at the company’s request.

The withdrawal of the BBB- rating follows a restructuring at the company, part of the conglomerate of Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man. The revamp didn’t weaken the protection for bondholders, S&P said.

The shift comes just a few weeks after a report by CreditSights, which called the group “deeply overleveraged.” The research firm later revised its label, though stuck to its main conclusion that the conglomerate, which owns India’s largest private-sector port and airport operator, has too much debt.

In a rebuttal to CreditSights, Adani Group termed the leverage ratios of its companies “healthy.”

The conglomerate is in advanced talks with the infrastructure-focused Jaiprakash Group to buy their cement business for about 50 billion rupees ($607 million), Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for Adani Group didn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg on Thursday to find out about the reasons for the withdrawal request.

S&P still rates Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. at BBB- with a stable outlook, according to a spokesman.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on S&P global Ratings

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 12:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.