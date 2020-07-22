S&P may downgrade Future Retail to default over liquidity pressure

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday warned that it would downgrade to default category due to the liquidity pressure faced by the company, depressed operating cash flow and delays in disbursement of credit lines from banks.



This comes at a time when talks are on for Reliance Industries to acquire majority stake in Future Retail, after the company's lenders approached the Ambani-controlled company for an acquisition.



S&P said failed to make a coupon payment of about Rs 100 crore for its $500 million senior secured notes, due today. Technically, a payment default has not yet occurred under the indenture governing the notes, which provides a 30-day grace period, the rating firm said.



“However, we could lower our preliminary rating on to 'D' if we feel the company is unlikely to meet its commitment within this grace period. Even if Future Retail makes the coupon payment within the grace period, its weak liquidity will remain an overarching credit risk,” it said.



The company indicated to the rating firm that it would make the coupon payment within the grace period by improving operating cash flow through bank funding, or arranging for alternate sources of funding, including the sale of certain assets.



It also expects its liquidity to improve with a potential equity recapitalisation which could bring in a strategic investor. “However, our rating does not factor in such transactions due to limited clarity at this time,” said the rating firm.





The rating is preliminary because the cross-guarantees between Future Retail and its group company Future Enterprises Ltd have not been fully released, with about 20 per cent still pending.