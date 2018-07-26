Same-store sales fire up Jubilant FoodWorks' Q1 numbers; revenue up 26%

Led by robust same store sales (SSS) growth, Jubilant FoodWorks reported a better than expected performance in the June quarter, with a 26 per cent rise in sales over the same period a year before to Rs 8.6 billion. Profit rose over threefold to Rs 746.8 million.

The consensus estimate had pegged sales and profit at Rs 8.2 billion and Rs 663.4 million. Strategies such as extension of its Every Day Value (EDV) strategies, improving product quality and a new online ordering app all clicked. Beside a positive demand environment, with a lower goods and services tax (five per cent), good ...