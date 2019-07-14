Same strategy for Hindustan Unilever, ITC: Reaping digital dividend

Two of the country’s leading players in the fast-moving consumer goods market (FMCG) — ITC and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) — propose to use digital technology aggressively to get future-ready.

In his maiden address to shareholders on Friday, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri said the company had formulated a comprehensive business-wise digital strategy to bring about change across the value chain. A fortnight ago, HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta had articulated a similar point in his speech to shareholders, saying the company had set up a digital council, ...