Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: Deals on Galaxy S8, S8+, On Nxt, On5 and more

Flipkart is currently running Samsung Carnival in which the home-grown e-commerce platform is offering discounts, cashbacks and exchange offers on several Samsung products, including the smartphones such as last year flagship the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The three-day carnival started on June 12 and would end on June 14.
Here are some of the deals to look out for:
The premium edition of the yesteryear flagship is currently available at Rs 43,990, down from the actual maximum retail price of Rs 53,990. The e-commerce portal is also offering exchange discount of up to Rs 14,700, which can be availed by exchanging select old smartphone for the Galaxy S8+. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC bank customers and 5 per cent (maximum Rs 100) instant discount on other select Visa cards customers.
Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB/4GB)
The phone is currently available at Rs 37,990, down from the actual maximum retail price of Rs 49,990. The e-commerce portal is also offering exchange discount of up to Rs 14,700, which can be availed by exchanging select old smartphone for the Galaxy S8. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC bank customers and 5 per cent (maximum Rs 100) instant discount on other select Visa cards customers.
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (32GB/4GB)
The curved screen smartphone is currently available at Rs 32,990, down from the actual maximum retail price of Rs 41,900. The e-commerce portal is also offering exchange discount of up to Rs 14,700, which can be availed by exchanging select old smartphone for the Galaxy S7 Edge. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC bank customers and 5 per cent (maximum Rs 100) instant discount on other select Visa cards customers.
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64GB/3GB)
The midrange smartphone is currently available at Rs 10,990, down from the actual maximum retail price of Rs 17,900. The e-commerce portal is also offering exchange discount of up to Rs 10,000, which can be availed by exchanging select old smartphone for the Galaxy On Nxt. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC bank customers and 5 per cent (maximum Rs 100) instant discount on other select Visa cards customers.
Samsung Galaxy On5 (8GB/1.5GB)
The budget smartphone has become much more affordable. The phone is currently available at Rs 5,999, down from the actual maximum retail price of Rs 8,990. The e-commerce portal is also offering exchange discount of up to Rs 5,500, which can be availed by exchanging select old smartphone for the Galaxy On5. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC bank customers and 5 per cent (maximum Rs 100) instant discount on other select Visa cards customers.
Samsung 49-inch 4K curved LED Smart TV
The premium smart LED TV is currently available at Rs 79,999, down from the actual maximum retail price of Rs 1,46,900. The e-commerce portal is also offering exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000, which can be availed by exchanging select old television for the Samsung smart TV. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC bank customers and American Express cards owners.
