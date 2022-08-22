Samsung to showcase customisable Bespoke home appliances at IFA 2022 show

-
As the South Korean tech giant plans to expand its home appliance business in the European market, Samsung Electronics on Monday said it will display the latest Bespoke line of products at the upcoming IFA 2022 trade show, which is set to open in early September in Germany.
The Bespoke Home concept is Samsung's attempt to usher in an era of customisable home appliances that go beyond technology and functionality, and incorporate customers' personal needs and tastes, according to the company, reports Yonhap.
During IFA 2022, Samsung will showcase the Infinite Line, a new tier of kitchen appliances to the Bespoke family, with a plan to launch it in Europe in December.
Bespoke's premium lineup of Infinite was unveiled in South Korea early this year to replace Samsung's high-end built-in kitchen appliance line, Chef Collection.
The Bespoke Infinite features a premium full suite of wall ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, a smart hood system and refrigerators made with "timeless" materials, like stainless steel and ceramics, that are both durable and stylish, the company said.
Samsung first brought the Bespoke line to the European market in 2020, and they are now available in more than 20 European countries.
The IFA trade show will take place fully in person for the first time in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
--IANS
vc/shb/
