Delhi court allows extradition process against 4 Sterling Biotech promoters

A Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to go ahead with the extradition process against four promoters in a Rs 8,100-crore

The agency had sought permission from Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora to initiate extradition proceedings against Ltd (SBL) promoters Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, and Hiteshkumar Narendrabhai Patel.

Earlier in the day, the ED told the court that the four accused are reportedly in Italy and Nigeria and their extradition is required for probing the case.



The agency has registered the alleged against the firm SBL under sections of the

The court had earlier this month issued open-ended non-bailable warrants against the four promoters of the Gujarat pharma firm in the case.

The accused are being probed by the agency also for allegedly bribing senior income tax department officials as part of an earlier criminal complaint.