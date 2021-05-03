Sandeep Goyal to return to Rediffusion after 20 years, this time as MD

-
ALSO READ
Sandeep Goyal's Mogae Media acquires oldest ad agency Rediffusion
Godfrey Phillips India board pushes for additional independent director
Lalit Modi's son Ruchir escalates fight in Godfrey Phillips India
Getting the tea leaves right in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic
Brewing the right tea in the time of the coronavirus pandemic
-
Adman Sandeep Goyal, a past president of Rediffusion, is set to return as the managing director of India's 48-years-old ad agency, which was founded by Diwan Arun Nanda and Ajit Balakrishnan, in July 1973.
Nanda and Balakrishnan have decided to step back from the day-to-day management of the ad agency. However, while Nanda will continue to mentor the agency and stay on as chairman, Balakrishnan, who will focus his attention on Rediff.com, the
technology world and public service, will always be available to Rediffusion for any guidance it may need going forward.
Rediffusion is even today, India’s largest independent full service ad agency. Over the years the agency has created some of India’s most iconic and memorable advertising for brands like Jenson & Nicholson, Eveready, Parle, Garden Vareli,
Godfrey Phillips, Tata Tea, Maruti Suzuki, among others. Rediffusion also launched brand Airtel in 1995. The agency currently works with Tata Sons, Parle, Tata Trusts, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, and many more.
“Rediffusion has been known over the years for ‘advertising that became famous and part of the language and the culture of the people’, and helped brands build long term, and lasting equity with consumers," said Nanda, chairman, Rediffusion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU