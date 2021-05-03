Sandeep Goyal to return to Rediffusion after 20 years, this time as MD

Adman Sandeep Goyal, a past president of Rediffusion, is set to return as the managing director of India's 48-years-old ad agency, which was founded by Diwan Arun Nanda and Ajit Balakrishnan, in July 1973.

Nanda and Balakrishnan have decided to step back from the day-to-day management of the ad agency. However, while Nanda will continue to mentor the agency and stay on as chairman, Balakrishnan, who will focus his attention on Rediff.com, the

technology world and public service, will always be available to Rediffusion for any guidance it may need going forward.

Rediffusion is even today, India’s largest independent full service ad agency. Over the years the agency has created some of India’s most iconic and memorable advertising for brands like Jenson & Nicholson, Eveready, Parle, Garden Vareli,

Godfrey Phillips, Tata Tea, Maruti Suzuki, among others. Rediffusion also launched brand Airtel in 1995. The agency currently works with Tata Sons, Parle, Tata Trusts, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, and many more.

“Rediffusion has been known over the years for ‘advertising that became famous and part of the language and the culture of the people’, and helped brands build long term, and lasting equity with consumers," said Nanda, chairman, Rediffusion.