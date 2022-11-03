Sanofi India posts Rs 131 cr profit in Sept quarter, revenue at Rs 692 cr

-
ALSO READ
Sanofi India: Strong balance sheet, high cash reserves positives for stock
Sanofi may underperform in near term; pricing control among key risks
Sanofi, GSK say Covid booster shot works better against Omicron variant
Sanofi, GSK and Haleon lead $40-billion rout on heartburn drug
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, Paytm, BPCL, SBI, Titan, Adani Ports
-
Drug firm Sanofi India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 131 crore for the third quarter ended September 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 530 crore in the July-September quarter of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The drug firm follows a January-December financial year.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 692 crore in the period under review. The same stood at Rs 754 crore in the corresponding period previous year.
The company said the results of the September quarter were not comparable with the same quarter last year as it had transferred its nutraceuticals business to Universal Nutriscience, enabling a gain of Rs 489 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU