JUST IN
Mahindra Lifespaces reports a net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in Sept quarter
Indian Bank net profit up 12% to Rs 1,225 crore in September quarter
Q2 results: Hero MotoCorp net profit falls 9% YoY to Rs 682 crore
Hindustan Petroleum posts consolidated net loss of Rs 2,172 crore in Q2
Adani Enterprises Q2 net more than doubles; revenue rises threefold
UCO Bank net profit up 145% at Rs 504 cr in July-September quarter
Amara Raja Q2 profit after tax rises 39.42% to Rs 201 cr, driven by sales
Moderna misses Q3 expectations, net income dips 69%; defers vaccine sales
Raymond Q2 consolidated net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 162 crore
Adani Enterprises Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 4.61 bn, revenue triples
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Global Investors' Meet: WOLP signs MoU with K'taka govt to invest Rs 2k cr
Business Standard

Sanofi India posts Rs 131 cr profit in Sept quarter, revenue at Rs 692 cr

The drug firm follows a January-December financial year

Topics
Q2 results | Sanofi India | Sanofi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sanofi
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 692 crore in the period under review. The same stood at Rs 754 crore in the corresponding period previous year

Drug firm Sanofi India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 131 crore for the third quarter ended September 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 530 crore in the July-September quarter of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The drug firm follows a January-December financial year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 692 crore in the period under review. The same stood at Rs 754 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

The company said the results of the September quarter were not comparable with the same quarter last year as it had transferred its nutraceuticals business to Universal Nutriscience, enabling a gain of Rs 489 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Q2 results

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.