Santosh Gangwar inaugurates VVDN Technologies' production plant at Manesar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday inaugurated electronics major VVDN Technologies' new SMT facility and Mechanical Tooling Park-II at Manesar, Haryana.
The new SMT facility and mechanical tooling centre was inaugurated by Gangwar on Friday, according to a company statement.
With an investment of Rs 150 crore, the new SMT and mechanical tooling plant is a state-of-the-art world-class manufacturing facility, it added.
The environment-controlled factory is equipped with the best-in-class modern machinery with fully automatic SMT lines for mass manufacturing and prototype, product assembly areas, and testing and validation infrastructure, among others.
The new factory is also expected to generate huge employment opportunities in the near future with women empowerment being the centre of focus and is expected to boast a one of its kind all women SMT Line.
Gangwar said in the statement, "Today being at VVDN for the inauguration is the testimony of the fact that the country is moving on its success path in the right direction. We welcome VVDN's initiative that accelerates progress in the employment in India, including that of women empowerment."
He added that the challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being taken as an opportunity to work towards betterment of the country in a positive direction. "The responsibility on our ministry is critical during such times. Welfare of labour and job creation are critical under the Modi government's model of development."
VVDN serves global customers across several countries including the US, Canada, India, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan, as well as Europe.
