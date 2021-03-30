Sapan Gupta elevated as global legal head of ArcelorMittal, says official

-
Sapan Gupta, the general counsel of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India and vice-president, ArcelorMittal has been elevated as the global legal head of ArcelorMittal, as per an internal communication of the company.
The appointment is effective from June 1, 2021.
Gupta joined ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on April 1, 2020, as general counsel with responsibility for legal affairs, compliance and company secretarial affairs.
"Sapan Gupta, Vice President of ArcelorMittal and general counsel of AM/NS India, is appointed general counsel of ArcelorMittal, effective 1st June 2021," as per the internal communication to employees.
The communication said Gupta has about 20 years of experience and started his career with Tata group in 2000 and later worked with ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, HSBC and Bajaj Group in India.
"In his most recent role, Sapan was a senior partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, one of India's largest law firms," it said.
