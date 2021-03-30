GIC Housing Finance raises Rs 195 crore via non-convertible debentures

-
ALSO READ
We should be in for an extended period of bull market: Mahesh Patil
Aditya Birla Sun Life mutual fund launches two new index funds
Aditya Birla Sun Life MF expects Nifty to grow 10-12% over 3 years
Aditya Birla Capital board gives in-principle approval for AMC arm IPO
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 4,500 cr through Qualified Institutional Placement
-
GIC Housing Finance on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 195 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on private placement basis.
"...Pursuant to the authority accorded by our board... 1,950 numbers of NCDs, having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each at par for an aggregate amount of Rs 195 crore, issued on private placement basis," GIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
The NCDs have been allotted to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and carry an interest rate of 6.94 per cent per annum.
GIC Housing Finance said the NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE.
Shares of GIC Housing Finance were trading 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 117.15 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU