SAT grants interim relief to Franklin Templeton MF, partly stays Sebi order

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday provided interim relief to Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund by partly staying an order passed by market regulator Sebi against the fund house.
“With reference to the order issued by the whole time member(WTM) of Sebi on June 7, 2021, Franklin Templeton Asset Management filed an appeal and an application for stay before the SAT. After hearing the parties, the SAT stayed the operation of the order passed by the WTM. The matter is listed on August 30, 2021 for further directions,” said a Franklin Templeton spokesperson.
In a 100-page order, Sebi has rapped the fund house for “several irregularities” in the running of its six debt schemes that were wound up in April 2020. The regulator has also directed the fund house to return over Rs 450 crore along with interest collected as 22-month investment management and advisory fees. Further it has imposed a two-year ban on launching new debt schemes for the alleged irregularities.
Sources said SAT has stayed Sebi’s order restraining the fund house from launching new debt schemes. It has also asked the fund house to deposit Rs 250 crore within three weeks in an escrow account.
More details are awaited. SAT is expected to release the order copy later today.
