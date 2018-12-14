Satin Creditcare raises $30 million through non-convertible debentures

Satin Network Limited (SCNL) raised $30 million by selling non-convertible debentures (NCD) to the (FMO) to accelerate its microfinance lending

This would help Satin in its planned expansion, growth, and its efforts in increasing financial inclusion, through its operations in more than 20 states.

H P Singh, CMD, SCNL said, “With the new capital pool at our disposal, we will be looking at strengthening our ongoing credit lending services to a larger section of our existing and potential customer base”.