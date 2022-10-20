Saurabh Agrawal takes over as Tata Power Renewable Energy's chairman

-
The Tata group on Thursday restructured the board of Tata Power Renewable Energy with Saurabh Agrawal, director of Tata Sons, taking over as the chairman of the board.
Three more directors including Eduard Ruijs, the Managing Director and Head of the London based BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund team, also joined the board.
Anjali Bansal, Founder of Avaana Capital, and Rajiv Mehrishi, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1978 batch belonging to the Rajasthan Cadre, was also inducted on the board.
The board restructuring took place within months of Tata Power announcing Rs 75,000 crore in renewable energy in the next five years -- taking on the likes of Reliance Industries which is investing Rs 77,000 crore in the next three years.
The Adani is investing highest among Indian companies at $70 billion by 2030.
In April this year, Tata Power Company and BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment Company had entered into a binding agreement to invest in the renewable energy subsidiary, BlackRock Real Assets, together with Mubadala invested Rs 4,000 crore by way of equity / compulsorily convertible instruments for a 10.53 per cent stake in Tata Power Renewables, translating to a base equity valuation of Rs 34,000 crore. The deal was concluded in July this year.
Analysts say the company is likely to be separately listed and hence the change in the board's composition.
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 17:22 IST
