JUST IN
SC refuses to accept Centre's suggestion on Adani row, wants transparency
Why related party transactions may need more regulatory attention
GAIL plans to buy up to 26% equity stake in LNG projects in United States
India top country in AI skill penetration globally: Nasscom report
WhatsApp working to bring communities feature to its Business application
AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer
DocuSign to lay off 10% of its workforce as part of its restructuring plan
Snapchat crosses over 750 mn monthly active users, announces CEO Spiegel
Drug firm Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic diabetes drug to market in US
Adani vs Hindenburg: SC to hear PILs, mull over setting up experts' panel
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Why related party transactions may need more regulatory attention
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani row: Supreme Court 'no' to Centre's sealed cover suggestion on panel

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept in a sealed cover the Centre's suggestion on a proposed panel of experts for strengthening regulatory measures for the stock market

Topics
Supreme Court | Adani Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept in a sealed cover the Centre's suggestion on a proposed panel of experts for strengthening regulatory measures for the stock market.

Observing that it wants to maintain full transparency in the interests of investors, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said it would rather not accept the Centre's suggestion in a sealed cover.

"We will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by you because we want to maintain full transparency," the bench said.

On February 10, the top court had said the interests of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani Group stock rout and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts headed by a former judge to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanism.

Till now, four PILs have been filed in the top court on the issue by lawyers M L Sharma and Vishal Tiwari, Congress leader Jaya Thakur and activist Mukesh Kumar.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 15:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.