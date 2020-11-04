SC stays execution of $1.2 bn pay order against ISRO's Antrix by US court

-
ALSO READ
US court orders Isro's Antrix to pay $1.2 bn to Devas as compensation
Top headlines: US court asks Isro arm to pay, Apple clocks record sales
US court lift stay on lawsuit by Devas seeking compoensation from Antrix
GST council exempts satellite launches by Isro, Antrix from 18% GST
Contempt case: Supreme Court reserves order on Prashant Bhushan's sentence
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the execution of an award passed by a US court asking Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of ISRO, to pay compensation of USD 1.2 billion to Devas Multimedia, a Bengaluru-based startup, for cancelling a 2005 satellite deal.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Indu Malhotra stayed the execution of the international award, which was passed last week by the US court. The bench said it is keeping the US order in abeyance and transferred the proceedings from the Bengaluru court to the Delhi High Court.
The US District Court, Western District of Washington, ordered Antrix to compensate Devas to the extent of $562.5 million coupled with the interest -- the total damages coming to about $1.2 billion.
Devas Multimedia had filed a case against Antrix for damages it suffered owing to the cancellation of the agreement to use two satellites (GSAT-6 and GSAT-6A) for high-speed beaming of video content on mobile devices on the S-band spectrum in February 2011.
The two companies had entered into an agreement in 2005. Devas was promoted by a few former employees of ISRO. The then UPA government cancelled the controversial contract in February 2011, invoking sovereignty and decided to use the advanced satellites (GSAT-6 and GSAT-6A) for the country's strategic use.
After 2011, Devas moved various legal avenues in India, including the Supreme Court, which directed for a tribunal.
Devas Multimedia, in the lawsuit filed in the US District Court, in September 2018, had said three separate international tribunals and nine different arbitrators had found the termination of the Devas-Antrix agreement to have been wrong. Devas had said that one of the tribunals in its findings had noted it to be a clear breach of simple good faith by India.
In November 2018, Antrix, had sought the dismissal of the lawsuit citing jurisdictional issues. However, the court asserted its jurisdiction on the issue, but stayed the matter for one year. The court also asked both to file a joint status report by April 15, 2020. Devas had submitted before the US court that it has jurisdiction, as Antrix engages in business in this district and also across the US.
Both Devas and Antrix, on July 16, 2020, filed the instant motion, a Joint Status Report in which they disputed whether the court should lift or extend the stay, and if the latter, whether Antrix would be required to post security.
--IANS
ss/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU