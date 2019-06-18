Scooter sharing start-up Vogo raises funding from Ex-Myntra CEO, others

Scooter sharing start-up has raised an undisclosed amount from former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, serial entrepreneurs K Ganesh and Srini Anumolu, as well as Manish Vij, the founder of SVG Media.

“They are seasoned entrepreneurs with a strong track record of creating large, valuable companies,” said Anand Ayyadurai, chief executive and co-founder of “We look forward to leveraging their expertise in our journey to building into an independent, valuable transportation company,” he added.

This month, Vogo raised Rs 25 crore as debt from Alteria Capital. Last year, in December, the firm inked a partnership with Ola, under which the ride-hailing giant will boost Vogo’s supply by investing in 100,000 scooters on the Vogo platform, worth $100 million.

Its offerings will be available for Ola’s customer base of over 150 million, directly from the Ola app.

“I am very excited to back Anand and the Vogo team as they take an India-specific approach to building out the right solution for the micro mobility market,” said K Ganesh, co-founder of venture building platform GrowthStory.

Start-ups, addressing short-distance transport, have taken the mobility space by storm in recent months. On Monday, Vogo’s rival, Bounce, said it had raised $72 million in a series C financing round led by B Capital Group and Falcon Edge Capital.

“The micro mobility space is exploding globally and is driving the growth of the personal transportation space,” said Ganesh, a serial entrepreneur, whose last venture TutorVista was acquired by US and UK listed education leader Pearson for $ 213 million.

Vogo, which has a fleet of over 12,000 vehicles, mainly across Hyderabad, Mysuru and Bengaluru, is also betting big on India’s growing traffic congestion. According to Ananth Narayanan, former chief executive of Flipkart’s fashion arms Myntra and Jabong, Vogo is solving a problem that affects millions of Indians - “finding an affordable, reliable commute option for everyday use.”