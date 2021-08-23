Security clearance delay for equipment hits telecom gear makers

Telecom gear makers are not getting fresh orders from telcos because the government is yet to clear their applications for equipment which have to certified “trusted source” and “trusted product” as part of the new rules of security for telecom products.

Without such certification, operators cannot give firm orders to vendors (they do not know whether it will be a “trusted category” and ready for use or not) and the telecom gear maker can neither import nor manufacture the equipment, which in any case will require many weeks’ lead time. This move, ...