Sembcorp, Adani emerge as L-1 bidders in 1,200 MW wind energy auction

Sembcorp firm Green Infra Wind Energy, ReNew Naveen Urja, Adani Renewables Holdings Fifteen and Anupavam Renewables have emerged as the lowest bidders in an auction for 1,200 MW wind energy projects by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a source said.
In an e-reverse auction concluded by SECI on Thursday evening, Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd, Anupavam Renewables Private Ltd and ReNew Naveen Urja Private Ltd quoted a tariff of Rs 2.69 per unit while Adani Renewable Holding Fifteen Ltd quoted Rs 2.70 per unit, a source told PTI.
Adani Renewable Holding Fifteen Ltd had bid for 450 MW capacity while Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd was vying for 180 MW capacity, the source further said, adding the ReNew Naveen Urja Private Ltd wanted 300 MW.
Anupavam Renewables Private Ltd had bid for 150 MW, the source said.
The SECI had floated is a tender for setting up of 1,200 MW interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected wind power projects (Tranche-XI) in the country in May this year. According to tender document, the power generated by the developers selected under this auction would be sold to the discoms of Madhya Pradesh.
The buying entities shall procure power under the tender through Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL), which is the authorised representative for signing the power sale agreement, on behalf of the MP Discoms.
