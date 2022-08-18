JUST IN
JK Tyre bullish on demand, hikes price by 6-7% to offset higher input costs
CCI clears proposed merger of JSW Ispat, Creixent with JSW Steel
Serum Institute, other firms eye tie-ups to develop monkeypox vaccine
Don't implement one-charger plan until EU does: Industry to Centre
Have settled dispute: SpiceJet, Credit Suisse tell Supreme Court
Blackstone sells 13.6% stake in auto component maker Sona BLW for Rs 4k cr
Switch Mobility sees e-bus market tripling to 6,000 units next year
Indian employees likely to see bigger salary hike in 2023, says report
Wipro holds back employees' variable pay due to pressure on margins
Lenders in talks to sell Rs 18,850-cr Future group loans to NARCL
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Don't implement one-charger plan until EU does: Industry to Centre
Business Standard

Serum Institute, other firms eye tie-ups to develop monkeypox vaccine

Indian Immunologicals, and Haffkine Research Institute also in the fray

Topics
public health | Monkeypox | Serum Institute of India

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Adar Poonawala
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Serum Institute of India (SII) and some other firms have started evaluating options to tie up with international players to develop a monkeypox vaccine. Some of them have shown interest in partnering with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop the vaccine candidate.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on public health

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 21:05 IST

`
.