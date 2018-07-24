SFIO receives complaints against ICICI Bank, L&T, govt informs Parliament

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has received complaints against private sector lender and engineering firm Larsen and Toubro, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The probe agency comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

" receives various complaints against Complaints have been received against Mehul Choksi, ICICI and L&T," said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

However, the minister has not provided details of the complaints about ICICI and L&T.

Further, Chaudhary said that the ministry, in February, ordered a probe into the affairs of 114 entities directly or indirectly associated with Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and their family members in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam.

"The matter is presently under investigation," he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said the government has assigned investigation to into the affairs of 29 listed in more than five years.

Out of this, investigation has been completed in respect of four Prosecutions in all the four companies have already been filed, he added.