Sharp India's non-executive director Seiji Hayakawa resigns from board

Consumer firm Sharp India on Friday said its Non-Executive Director Seiji Hayakawa has resigned from the board.

"We hereby inform you that Seiji Hayakawa has resigned as a Non Executive Director of the company with effect from Friday, October 2, 2020," Sharp India said in a regulatory filing.

The company also announced the appointments of Masahiko Nakagawasa, Abhijeet Bhagwat and Yoshihiro Hashimoto as additional directors (non-executive) with effect from Friday.

