Shoppers Stop changes strategy, brings focus back to premium segment

Three-decade-old Shoppers Stop is fine-tuning its strategy to bring focus back on the premium segment as global and local fashion retailers up the ante.

Last month, Japanese fashion major Uniqlo launched its first store in Delhi, joining the likes of H&M, Zara, and Marks and Spencer, which have been in India for a while. Reliance Retail, who has a tie-up with Marks and Spencer and other international labels, has been aggressive in fashion and lifestyle over the past few years, much like Trent (which has a joint venture with Zara), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (promoters of Pantaloons), ...