Siddhartha Mohanty assumes office as MD of Life Insurance Corporation

Siddhartha Mohanty, managing director and chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance, on Monday took charge as one of the four managing directors of the parent LIC of India.

He was appointed as a managing director by the government on January 20.

LIC subsidiary LICHFL is the second-largest pure-play housing finance company.

Mohanty started his career as a direct recruit officer with LIC in 1985 and has risen through the ranks. Before joining LICHFL, he was an executive director (legal) at LIC.

Over the past three decades, Mohanty has made his mark in the areas of marketing, human resource, investments and legal. He has also served as chief of investments (monitoring) at LIC.

Mohanty has a postgraduate degree in political science with a degree in law.

