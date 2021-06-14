SimpliContract raises $1.8mn in seed-funding round led by Kalaari Capital

-
ALSO READ
IPV leads seed round in FMCG startup Happy Jars
Elevation Capital leads seed round in women's activewear brand BlissClub
Shiprocket raises $27 mn from Silicon Valley's Tribe Capital, March Capital
Gaja Capital to raise $400 mn for new fund, IFC planning to commit $25 mn
IIT Madras-incubated GalaxEye raises pre-seed from Speciale Invest
-
SimpliContract, an AI and SaaS-based contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, has raised $1.8 million in a seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital with participation from Picus Capital, Arka Ventures, and Digital Sparrow Capital. This funding will drive its efforts in engineering, AI research, and marketing.
SimpliContract democratises contract authoring and establishes powerful post-signature contract management practices by leveraging AI and natural language processing (NLP). The product supports organisations across the contract lifecycle – from request to renewal – and enables effective collaboration for internal and external stakeholders such as vendors and customers.
"We are seeing significant interest and adoption in the market within a few months of launch. SimpliContract’s AI-driven platform supports over 4,000 enterprise users and manages 30,000+ contracts worth over $2 billion in value. Organizations are seeing value in user-centric interface, AI capabilities, and agile integrations, and we are committed to delivering on all these," said Guru Venkatesan, CEO of SimpliContract.
The platform, built with customisable and intelligent workflows, integrates with enterprise applications and provides actionable insights to users across procurement, sales, and legal functions. It helps enterprises shorten contract cycle time, reduce risks, enforce compliance, manage and fulfil obligations, and adapt easily to the ever-evolving regulatory environment.
Ravinder Singh, partner at Kalaari Capital, said, “Around 90% of global enterprises and 50% of mid-size organisations will have CLM solutions in place by 2023. The Global CLM market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion today to $5.2 billion by 2027. We believe that the AI-powered CLM platform of SimpliContract will drive and ride this growth."
SimpliContract was founded in early 2020. The cofounders – Guru Venkatesan, Jinaraj PG, and Makesh Kumar – come with several decades of experience in building, selling, and deploying enterprise applications.
Florian Reichert, partner at Picus Capital, added, "In our view, the team brings together the right skillset to take on more established players in the CLM space."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU