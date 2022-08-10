JUST IN
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific losses narrow as COVID restrictions ease
Japan's Toshiba boosts profit in June qtr on devices, auto sector demand
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh sees moderation in attrition over coming quarters
Japan's Honda sees profits declining by 33% on semiconductor crunch
NLMC to hire company secretary as it preps for commencing operations
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan, Independence Day Offer: Free perks worth Rs 3000
JSW Energy unit to buy Mytrah Energy's renewable assets for Rs 10,530 cr
iRobot lays off 10% workforce amid $1.7 billion Amazon acquisition
Khadim India Ltd records 190% growth in Retail Sales in Q1 FY23
S&P affirms ANI Technologies' 'B-' rating on sufficient liquidity
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NHPC profit rises 7% to Rs 1,053 cr in Q1 on account of higher revenues
Govt to remove fare caps imposed on airlines from Aug 31
Business Standard

Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut freezes withdrawals, deposits

Cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut has announced to freeze withdrawals, token swaps and deposits amid the harsh crypto winter.

Topics
Singapore | cryptocurrencies

IANS  |  Singapore 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut has announced to freeze withdrawals, token swaps and deposits amid the harsh crypto winter.

The company has also informed the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to withdraw its licence application, no longer providing regulated digital payment token (DPT) services or token swaps.

"To all users, we regret to inform you that we will be halting withdrawals, token swaps and deposits with immediate effect. We have reached this difficult decision due to recent market conditions," the company said in a statement.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Hodlnaut will also cease all borrowing and lending services," it added.

Hodlnaut has over $500 million in assets under management, according to Crunchbase data.

The company said it was "actively working" on the recovery plan.

"Our next update will be on Friday, 19 August 2022," it informed.

The crash of Terra USD in May triggered a ripple effect in the global crypto market and since then, crypto hedge funds like Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, Celsius Network collapsed while others like Babel Finance and Vauld halt withdrawals.

Several crypto platforms have also laid off thousands of employees.

Hodlnaut said that "this difficult decision was taken for us to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets" while it works to find the best way to protect its users' long-term interests.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Singapore

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 16:33 IST

`
.