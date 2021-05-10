Sitapati steps down as HUL's executive director, Sundaram to take over

-
Sudhir Sitapati (pictured), executive director of the foods and refreshment business at Hindustan Unilever (HUL), has stepped down from his position, the company said on Monday.
Srinandan Sundaram, currently executive director (customer development) at HUL, will succeed Sitapati effective July 1.
Sitapati joined HUL as a management trainee in 1999. He was appointed executive director, foods and refreshment in July 2018 and was involved in the merger of GSK Consumer’s nutrition business into HUL. Prior to this, he was regional category vice president, refreshment (South Asia & Africa), Unilever.
