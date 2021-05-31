SKF India to offer financial support to employees amid Covid-19 pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Swedish king Gustaf: Sweden has failed to protect the elderly
Godrej & Boyce expects double-digit growth in healthcare biz going ahead
Nokia joins LG Uplus to install indoor 5G equipment in South Korea
Ibrahimovic adapts to mentor role with Sweden after comeback
84,950 vaccine doses administered in Haryana on 'mega vaccination day'
-
Automotive and industrial component maker SKF India on Monday announced COVID-19 support for employees and their immediate family members in the unfortunate event of an employee succumbing to the coronavirus infection.
As part of these measures, the company will provide life insurance cover for the next three years and education support for two children up to 12th grade, SKF India said in a statement.
Besides, SKF will also provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the dependents of the blue-collar employee, it added.
Earlier, the company had set up COVID Care Centers across different locations in partnership with DayToDay Healthcare to provide virtual healthcare systems to infected employees.
Employees are a big partwe constantly go above and beyond to ensure they receive the support in these difficult times.
Our task force monitors the situation regularly and provides all the necessary support to them across the country, including arranging for medical supplies and oxygen cylinders, hospital facilities and home-care isolation facilities among others, said Gautam Kumar, CHRO, SKF India Ltd.
Additionally, the company is covering the cost of vaccination for all its employees and their immediate family members as per the government guidelines, he said.
We've started preparations for the (possible) third wave as well, he added.
The company said it has provided medical equipment, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, and other medical supplies to local hospitals and frontline workers at different locations across the country under its Community Care principle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU