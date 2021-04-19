Nokia joins LG Uplus to install indoor 5G equipment in South Korea

-
ALSO READ
HMD Global launches Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 and Power Earbuds Lite in India
Nokia 2.4 review: Steep price spoils it for this good 'budget' smartphone
Nokia PureBook X14 thin-and-light laptop launched in India at Rs 59,990
Nokia starts production of its next generation 5G equipment in India
Nokia 5.4 review: Striking design, clutter-free UI the only saving grace
-
Nokia, a Finnish telecom equipment giant, said on Monday it has signed an agreement with South Korean mobile carrier LG Uplus to install its next-generation indoor 5G equipment in the country.
Nokia said it will deploy its small cell AirScale Indoor systems in indoor locations across the country, including shopping malls and office buildings, for LG Uplus' 5G network.
The system allows seamless 5G connectivity between indoor and outdoor locations and can be easily upgraded to accommodate future network expansion, according to Nokia.
South Korean telecom operators have recently focused on expanding 5G coverage in indoor locations amid complaints of lack of network availability, reports Yonhap news agency.
A government report late last year found that 5G was available in 61.8 percent of the total 4,516 major public buildings across the country's 85 cities.
LG Uplus uses 5G equipment from Nokia, Samsung Electronics Co., China's Huawei Technologies Co. and Sweden's Ericsson.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU